Maine News You May Have Missed

On the Fourth of July, Oxford County residents felt a rumbling that wasn’t from fireworks — the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake, a baby quake on the nation’s birthday.

Danforth

The Dorcas Sewing Sisters, a group of a dozen women in their 70s and 80s, made hundreds of dresses and handbags for needy children in the former Soviet Republic of Moldova. Over each of the past five years, the group has donated clothes to children in different countries.

Andover

Resident Erik Poland broke a 62-year state record for largest lake trout when he caught a 39-pounder in nearby Lower Richardson Lake. He reeled for nearly an hour and a half, then pulled the whopper over the side by hand because it was too big for his net.

Bar Harbor

Mount Desert Island High School, the first school in Maine to get all its electricity from solar arrays, was one of 55 schools the U.S. Department of Education awarded a Green Ribbon for sustainability practices. Camden Hills Regional High School also earned the designation.

Bass Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard transferred ownership of photogenic Bass Harbor Head Light and its keeper’s house to the National Park Service, which has plans to improve access to the lighthouse’s rocky outcrop for Acadia National Park visitors.

Freeport

Local chocolatier Wilbur’s of Maine released special-edition chocolate-bar wrappers emblazoned with the image of Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah. Ten percent of Shah Bar proceeds go to the Freeport food pantry.