Weekly-ish Update: How Mainers Are Coping With COVID-19

Whitefield
ProKnee, which normally manufactures custom-fit professional kneepads for construction workers, switched to making reusable face shields for first responders and medical workers.
Lewiston
An employee at Baxter Brewing Co. started making protective face masks. Beer and masks are available for local delivery and curbside pickup, and all proceeds from mask sales go to Good Shepherd Food Bank.
🚨 NOW AVAILABLE 🚨 100% of proceeds from the sale of these handmade protective masks will be donated to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine! These were all handmade by one of our amazing coworkers, Robyn. A huge THANK YOU 🙏 to Robyn for taking the time to make these. Not only are they protecting our employees, and now you, but they are also helping to feed fellow Mainers who are in need of nutritious meals during this tough time. We hope you can support this great cause by visiting our online store (link in bio) and purchasing of these stylish masks. And remember, 100% OF TIPS ADDED TO ONLINE ORDERS ARE BEING DONATED AS WELL! 🍻
Portland
After Opera Maine postponed its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the theater company started producing Opera in ME, a web series that features baritone Robert Mellon and special guests giving behind-the-scenes looks into the world of opera.
Saco
The Ecology School launched a new web tutorial series, Nature Nuggets, to help kids explore topics in environmental science — watersheds, decomposition, pollinators, and more — from the safety of their own backyards.
Naples
Joanna Moore and other local volunteers started Share the Love: LR, a Facebook group that helps volunteers coordinate with Lakes Region residents in need of meals, health-care supplies, and other assistance.
Orono
The University of Maine and the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership designed clear plastic boxes that fit around a patient’s head, shielding medical workers from airborne germs as they intubate or transport patients who may have COVID-19. Maine-based manufacturers, including Plas-Tech and Thermoformed Plastics of New England, are now producing the boxes.
Hampden
Chef Brian Ross started Quarantine Kitchen, a Facebook page for professional chefs and home cooks to share recipes, cooking videos, and food pics. Within a month, it had more than 8,000 members and 5,000 posts.