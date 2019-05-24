OUR FAVORITE LETTER

Benjamin Williamson has captured the view of Penobscot Bay from Sand Beach in Stonington. It is from here that, every summer for years, my grandchildren have searched for any signs of a pirate landing. We have kayaked to Weir Island in search of pirate debris, hoping to find that elusive buried treasure. Instead, we found a small memorial to a soldier who had served in the Vietnam War, if I recall correctly. In the distance, we scan the horizon past Andrews, Second, and The Fort Islands. Daily, they search Stonington harbor from our house. Sighting a schooner with red sails, my grandchildren shout, “The pirates have landed! Did they bury a treasure? We must go to Sand Beach right now!” Very early in the morning, we venture out to Sand Beach. Yes, they find the shrunken pirate head, a map, and clues leading the way to a buried treasure. After many summers, one of my grandchildren concluded there must be pirate kids because the treasure contains lots of kids’ games, toys, jewelry, and shells from faraway oceans.

— Christine Custer, Stonington, Maine