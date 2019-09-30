Night Writer

Why trade Hawaii for Maine?

We’d vacationed in Camden one summer — it had a great library and three bookstores at the time, and of course, it’s beautiful. Every city I’ve lived in has been on the water. You grow up near a body of water, it becomes something you need. I’m not a big sailor, but I need to know there’s that water escape. It’s an emotional thing.

Sexy ghost story is a departure for you. Was it hard writing the supernatural?

It was very strange, because I don’t believe in ghosts or the paranormal. I always want to give myself an escape hatch to a logical explanation: The protagonist has cat-scratch fever and some kind of brain disorder from her cat. She drinks a lot and has these really vivid dreams. So this book was challenging, because I wasn’t sure whether I believed in it or not myself. The other thing that made it difficult was the sexual content, because even when I was writing romantic suspense, I was never very explicit.

There’s definitely something in here for, say, Fifty Shades of Grey fans, which is maybe not your usual audience.

It’s funny, romance readers read everything; they’ll go across all genres. Suspense readers, a lot of them turn up their noses at romance. So I know that will be an issue for some, but I also hope some people look at it and go, okay, this isn’t about sex, it’s about the power of shame. What’s driving this woman to seek punishment? She’s atoning for something, something really heartbreaking.

Why is Maine so frequently a setting for characters in exile or seeking redemption?

We have this mystique of being beautiful and isolated and maybe dangerous. That one’s fake — we’re like the least dangerous state in the country, but somehow people feel like we’re in a dangerous wilderness. Darkness and danger, isolation and beauty — it’s a place for leaving behind what you did or what’s threatening you.

I also have to admit I was inspired by The Ghost & Mrs. Muir, an old black-and-white movie, later made into a television series, about a widow who moves into a sea captain’s house and falls in love with his ghost. There’s something very sexy about a sea captain! And we have a lot of sea captains’ houses in Maine. I suppose you could go down to New Hampshire, but somehow it’s not the same.