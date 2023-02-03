A Look Back on 150 Years of Maine Winter Wear

In 2023, we mark the 150th anniversary of the humble earmuff, invented by a Farmington teenager tired of the blustery Maine air nipping at his lobes. On the occasion of this sesquicentennial, a look back on Mainers’ long history of pioneering winter wear.

By Adrienne Perron
From our January 2023 issue

1873

diagram describing Chester Greenwood's earmuff design

Fifteen-year-old Chester Greenwood comes in from ice skating, ears freezing, looking for a better solution than a scarf around his head. He asks his grandma to sew beaver fur onto some looped bits of wire. Four years later, he gets a patent, and by 1883, Greenwood’s Ear Protector Factory produces 30,000 earmuffs per year.

wearable shield for skirts and dresses invented by Margaret Knight

Using lightweight, water-resistant material, York native Margaret Knight — the “Lady Edison” who also developed the modern, flat-bottomed paper bag — invents a wearable shield for skirts and dresses, to “afford perfect protection . . . against rain, snow, and dirt.”

1909

Robert Peary

Mainer explorers Robert and Josephine Peary help introduce parkas, or anoraks, to the non-Inuit world, often photographed in the coats, pants, mittens, and boots made for them by Inuit women from the fur of Arctic animals — particularly after Robert Peary and Matthew Henson purportedly become the first to reach the North Pole, in ’09.

1943

the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division wearing G.H.Bass's special cold-weather boot

G.H.Bass, in Wilton, develops a special cold-weather boot for the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, which fought in the Alps in World War II. Variations on the footwear would later outfit Olympic ski teams.

1962

polarplus fleece

Massachusetts textile company Malden Mills opens a knitting mill in Bridgton to make fabric from new synthetic yarns. The Bridgton mill will become crucial in feeding the market for polar fleece when Malden debuts the game-changing synthetic fiber at the turn of the ’80s.

1986

L.L.Bean releases its first insulated boot, lined with shearling. Today, classic Bean Boots lined with shearling, Gore-Tex, flannel, and more are hugely popular.

1999

Chris Darling, via flickr | Creative Commons

Bethel residents knit a 120-foot scarf for the town’s world-record-setting 113-foot snowman “Angus, King of the Mountain.” (In 2008, when Bethelites break the record again, with 122-foot “Olympia Snowwoman,” they affix to her a heart-shaped piece of Angus’s scarf.)

2016

a capote, men’s hooded blanket-coats worn in winter among Native peoples in what are now Maine and the Maritimes
Photo by Jay York, Collections of the Maine State Museum, 2012.56.1

The Maine State Museum displays one of only two known surviving capotes, men’s hooded blanket-coats worn in winter among Native peoples in what are now Maine and the Maritimes. The coat was made around 1842, likely by a Maliseet woman.

2018

Eleven-year-old Olivia Marion, of Hiram, uses carbon-fiber heat tape developed by NASA to make a prototype of a solar-heated hat. She’s chosen as a finalist in a NASA competition for students finding new applications for space tech.

2019

Snowskants
Photo by Mark Fleming

After too many cold ski-lift rides, Windham’s Cathy Streifel creates “snowskants,” fleece-lined pants with an attached soft-shell skirt for extra warmth and fashionable flair.

2022

fleece-lined consumer mitts, called Mainers
Courtesy of MyMainers

 Tempshield, maker of high-tech protective gear for handling extremely cold materials in labs and industrial settings, expands its Trenton operation by 10,000 square feet, in part to meet demand for its new water-resistant, fleece-lined consumer mitts, called Mainers.

