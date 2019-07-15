Maine Dispatches

Opinions, advisories, and musings from the length and breadth of Maine

York

Alicia Jessop, from California, went for a bite of her first lobster roll, from Fox’s Lobster House. But while taking an Instagram pic — roll in the foreground, Nubble Light behind — she captured the exact moment a seagull nabbed the roll out of her hand.

This is why we can’t have nice things. I was trying to take a picture of the lobster roll I ordered in Maine and well, this happened 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/N601vpQ41h — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) June 7, 2019

Portland

Starbucks employee Madison Watkins spotted the Blue Steel gaze of Ben Stiller at the coffee chain’s Commercial Street location. The actor posed for a photo with the starstruck barista, then ordered a grande mocha, no whip.

Had the chance to meet @RedHourBen at my Starbucks in Portland, ME today. Super cool guy, and he was really nice about taking a picture 😊 pic.twitter.com/M9U9jYO2zX — Madison Watkins (@madisonnoellew) May 28, 2019

Kennebunkport

Archeologists pulled a 700-to-800-year-old Native American yellow-birch canoe from the intertidal muck off Cape Porpoise. It’s one of just four dugout canoes ever recovered in Maine and the only one that predates European settlement.

Skowhegan

Thieves took 120 whoopie pies from the Skowhegan Lions Club booth at the town fairground. The sticky-fingered bandits also made off with cookies and drank half a gallon of iced tea. They pose no apparent threat to health-food stores.

Vinalhaven

Arkansas resident Tim Kelley caught the largest rainbow trout ever recorded in Maine. While visiting family, the Waldoboro native landed the 13-pounder in a Vinalhaven quarry, a non-native habitat where the state hasn’t ever stocked rainbows.

Dover-Foxcroft

Piscataquis County Sheriff’s officer Matt Poole snapped a photo of a young moose breaking and entering downtown. The juvenile delinquent smashed the front window of a former pizza joint, rooted around inside, and made a getaway.