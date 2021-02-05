Christi Holmes filled her deer tag quickly last autumn. The Gray resident, a columnist for both the Maine Sportsman and the Bangor Daily News, likes to bring a little venison jerky when she goes ice fishing, and she doesn’t care much to cook after a long day on the hard water. “This chili is something you can just throw together for when you come home and you’re exhausted,” she says. For recipes for her other quarry — ducks, say, or beavers — she often turns to the 2,600-member Maine Women Hunters Facebook group, which she founded in 2017. “It’s a great place to ask, ‘What’s the best way to cook a deer heart?’” Holmes says.

Follow Christi Holmes on Instagram.