These 5 New Maine Restaurants Opened During the Pandemic

Dozens of Maine restaurants have permanently closed due to the pandemic-driven downturn, from snug pubs (Camden’s Drouthy Bear, Brunswick’s Pedro O’Hara’s) to decades-old breakfast counters (South Portland’s Uncle Andy’s Diner, Bangor’s Nicky’s Cruisin’ Diner) to date-night splurges (Kennebunk’s On the Marsh Bistro, Portland’s Vinland). And yet, a few new restaurants have managed to open amid the pandemic, including these five that have brought tasty food to unsavory times.

Craft Curbside

Gray

A handful of indoor and outdoor seats, but specializing in takeout: ready-made (pulled-pork panini), meal kits (beef stir-fry), cocktail mixers (pineapple-lime juice with fresh herbs), and CSA-style boxes filled with local meat and produce. 81 West Gray Rd. 207-657-1087.

Mu Noi Eats

Auburn

Brunch only, five days a week, fusing American breakfast with flavors from chef-owner Sav Sengsavang’s home country of Laos: waffles topped with red-curry fried chicken and drizzled with chili-maple syrup, biscuits with Lao sausage gravy and pickled onion and peppers. 1056 Center St. 207-333-5012.

Sal de la Tierra

Portland

A culinary mash-up of Puerto Rican (fried pork chops), Mexican (tacos), and Salvadoran (bean- and pork-stuffed pupusas) from owners Carlos Sanchez and Isai Galvez. 581 Congress St. 207-761-1600.

Chez Rosa

Kennebunkport

Oh so Frenchy, from the cozy bistro vibe to the steak frites and duck cassoulet, it’s the work of husband-wife duo Kyle Robinson and Yazmin Saraya Jean, both alumni of Portland’s beloved (and recently shuttered) Five Fifty-Five. 2 Ocean Ave., Dock Sq. 207-204-0183.

Utopia

Bangor

Pan-Mediterranean food — moussaka (Greece), duck tagine (North Africa), baba ghanoush (Middle East) — stylishly plated in a dining room that owner and Bangor native Rachel Moyse gave a bright, airy feel. 96 Hammond St. 207-573-1136.

