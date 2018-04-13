Food, Recipes, zeta 04.13.18

Flatfish Feast

Flounder Recipe

Photograph by Benjamin Williamson

Flounder with buttered potatoes and asparagus.

In Maine, flounder is plentiful this time of year. For a simple take, just pan-fry our flat, finned friend and add a squeeze of lemon. The delicate fillets taste even better dressed up with capers and parsley, and a side of potatoes and asparagus rounds out a perfect spring meal.

Serves 4

For the Side
1½ pounds small yellow or red potatoes

4 tablespoons butter

2 cups water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 bunch asparagus

For the Fish
4 fillets flounder

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons butter

½ lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons capers

1 cup Italian parsley, roughly chopped

In medium or large pot, add potatoes, butter, water, and salt. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Chop asparagus into 1-inch pieces. Remove cover, allowing water to evaporate as potatoes continue to cook. Once you can push a fork through them with little resistance, add asparagus and cover. Cook until asparagus is bright green and tender, about 3 minutes. Water should be mostly evaporated, leaving about ½ cup buttery sauce. Move to serving bowl, along with sauce.

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Salt and pepper fish filets, then dredge in flour on both sides. In large cast-iron frying pan or nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Place two fillets in pan. Fry until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip, and fry for another 1–2 minutes. Move to plate and keep warm in oven. Add 1 tablespoon butter to pan, and repeat with remaining fillets. Add 2 tablespoons butter to pan. Once butter starts to brown, add lemon juice, capers, and parsley. Cook for 1 minute. Spoon sauce over fish and serve.

Annemarie Ahearn

Annemarie Ahearn runs Salt Water Farm cooking school in Lincolnville and is the author of the recently published cookbook Full Moon Suppers at Salt Water Farm.

