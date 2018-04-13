Flounder with buttered potatoes and asparagus.

In Maine, flounder is plentiful this time of year. For a simple take, just pan-fry our flat, finned friend and add a squeeze of lemon. The delicate fillets taste even better dressed up with capers and parsley, and a side of potatoes and asparagus rounds out a perfect spring meal.

Serves 4

For the Side

1½ pounds small yellow or red potatoes

4 tablespoons butter

2 cups water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 bunch asparagus

For the Fish

4 fillets flounder

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons butter

½ lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons capers

1 cup Italian parsley, roughly chopped

In medium or large pot, add potatoes, butter, water, and salt. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Chop asparagus into 1-inch pieces. Remove cover, allowing water to evaporate as potatoes continue to cook. Once you can push a fork through them with little resistance, add asparagus and cover. Cook until asparagus is bright green and tender, about 3 minutes. Water should be mostly evaporated, leaving about ½ cup buttery sauce. Move to serving bowl, along with sauce.

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Salt and pepper fish filets, then dredge in flour on both sides. In large cast-iron frying pan or nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat. Place two fillets in pan. Fry until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip, and fry for another 1–2 minutes. Move to plate and keep warm in oven. Add 1 tablespoon butter to pan, and repeat with remaining fillets. Add 2 tablespoons butter to pan. Once butter starts to brown, add lemon juice, capers, and parsley. Cook for 1 minute. Spoon sauce over fish and serve.