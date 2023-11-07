The Results of Our Best of Maine Beer Poll

From our November 2023 issue
In an online poll, beers were organized by style, and we also asked about taprooms and can art (plus threw in a couple of wildcards). Based on the results, it sure seems our readers have good taste. But as ever, excellence is in the eye of the beer holder.
Beers by Style
Pale Ale
Lux
Bissell Brothers
Portland, Milo
Runners-Up
River Trip
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland
Patina
Austin Street Brewery
Portland
Belgian-Style Ale
White
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland
Runners-Up
Farmhouse Pale Ale
Oxbow Brewing Company
Newcastle, Portland, Oxford
Odd Pip
Odd Alewives Farm Brewery
Waldoboro
Non-Alcoholic
Here We Go Hazy IPA
Kit NA Brewing
Portland
Runners-Up
Ruby Non-Alcoholic Sour
Woodland Farms Brewery
Kittery
Wave Finder Non-Alcoholic IPA
Eighteen Twenty Brewing Co.
Portland
Stout
Gunner’s Daughter
Mast Landing Brewing Company
South Portland, Westbrook, Freeport
Runners-Up
Night Nurse
Fogtown Brewing Company
Ellsworth, Bar Harbor
Danny’s Oatmeal Stout
Lake St. George Brewing Company
Liberty
New England IPA
Tubular
Orono Brewing Company
Orono, Bangor
Runners-Up
Swish
Bissell Brothers
Portland, Milo
Thirsty Botanist
Boothbay Craft Brewery
Boothbay
Other IPA
Lunch
Maine Beer Company
Freeport
Runners-Up
Pulp Truck
Marsh Island Brewing
Orono
Veridian
Banded Brewing Co.
Biddeford
Sour and Wild Ale
Coolship Resurgam
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland
Runners-Up
Charms & Hexes
Banded Brewing Co.
Biddeford
Native/Wild
Oxbow Brewing Company
Newcastle, Portland, Oxford
Pilsner
Precept
Bissell Brothers
Portland, Milo
Runners-Up
Luppolo
Oxbow Brewing Company
Newcastle, Portland, Oxford
Banded Pilsner
Banded Brewing Co.
Biddeford
Lager and Other European Styles
Kresge Kolsch
Cushnoc Brewing Co.
Augusta
Runners-Up
Lucent Helles Lager
Bissell Brothers
Portland, Milo
Pale Lager
Sacred Profane Brewing
Biddeford
Wildcards
Seasonal Beer
Pumpkinhead
Shipyard Brewing Company
Portland
Runners-Up
Spring
Maine Beer Company
Freeport
Haunted House
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland
For Sipping by the Fireplace
Curieux
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland
Runners-Up
Bigelow Brown
Bigelow Brewing Company
Skowhegan
Lawyer Up! Coffee Porter
Cushnoc Brewing Co.
Augusta
For Enjoying on a Boat
White
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland
Runners-Up
Maine Island Trail Ale
Rising Tide Brewing Company
Portland
Staycationland
Baxter Brewing Co.
Lewiston
Taprooms & Can Art
Taproom Atmosphere
Orono Brewing Company
Orono, Bangor
Runners-Up
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland
Odd Alewives Farm Brewery
Waldoboro
Beer Garden
Oxbow Brewing Company
Oxford
Runners-Up
Portland Zoo
Portland
Taproom Food
Bissell Brothers Three Rivers
Milo
Runners-Up
Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Kennebunk, Portland, Biddeford, Wells
Mason’s Brewing Company
Brewer
Can Art
Belleflower Brewing
Portland
Runners-Up
Mason’s Brewing Company
Brewer
Orono Brewing Company
Orono, Bangor