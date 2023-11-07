The Results of Our Best of Maine Beer Poll

It’s no easy task picking favorites from the thousands of Maine beers out there, but we tapped our readers to do just that.

Best of Maine Beer Poll
From our November 2023 issue

In an online poll, beers were organized by style, and we also asked about taprooms and can art (plus threw in a couple of wildcards). Based on the results, it sure seems our readers have good taste. But as ever, excellence is in the eye of the beer holder.

Beers by Style 

Pale Ale

Lux 
Bissell Brothers
Portland, Milo

Runners-Up

River Trip
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland

Patina
Austin Street Brewery
Portland

Belgian-Style Ale

White
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland

Runners-Up

Farmhouse Pale Ale
Oxbow Brewing Company
Newcastle, Portland, Oxford

Odd Pip
Odd Alewives Farm Brewery
Waldoboro

Non-Alcoholic

Here We Go Hazy IPA
Kit NA Brewing
Portland

Runners-Up

Ruby Non-Alcoholic Sour 
Woodland Farms Brewery
Kittery

Wave Finder Non-Alcoholic IPA
Eighteen Twenty Brewing Co.
Portland

Stout

Gunner’s Daughter
Mast Landing Brewing Company
South Portland, Westbrook, Freeport

Runners-Up

Night Nurse
Fogtown Brewing Company
Ellsworth, Bar Harbor

Danny’s Oatmeal Stout
Lake St. George Brewing Company
Liberty

New England IPA

Tubular
Orono Brewing Company
Orono, Bangor

Runners-Up

Swish
Bissell Brothers 
Portland, Milo

Thirsty Botanist
Boothbay Craft Brewery
Boothbay

Other IPA 

Lunch
Maine Beer Company
Freeport

Runners-Up

Pulp Truck
Marsh Island Brewing
Orono

Veridian
Banded Brewing Co.
Biddeford

Sour and Wild Ale

Coolship Resurgam
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland

Runners-Up

Charms & Hexes
Banded Brewing Co.
Biddeford

Native/Wild
Oxbow Brewing Company
Newcastle, Portland, Oxford

Pilsner

Precept
Bissell Brothers 
Portland, Milo

Runners-Up

Luppolo
Oxbow Brewing Company
Newcastle, Portland, Oxford

Banded Pilsner
Banded Brewing Co.
Biddeford

Lager and Other European Styles

Kresge Kolsch
Cushnoc Brewing Co.
Augusta

Runners-Up

Lucent Helles Lager
Bissell Brothers
Portland, Milo

Pale Lager
Sacred Profane Brewing
Biddeford

Wildcards  

Seasonal Beer

Pumpkinhead
Shipyard Brewing Company
Portland

Runners-Up

Spring 
Maine Beer Company
Freeport

Haunted House
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland

For Sipping by the Fireplace

Curieux
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland

Runners-Up

Bigelow Brown
Bigelow Brewing Company
Skowhegan

Lawyer Up! Coffee Porter
Cushnoc Brewing Co.
Augusta

For Enjoying on a Boat

White
Allagash Brewing Company
Portland

Runners-Up

Maine Island Trail Ale
Rising Tide Brewing Company
Portland

Staycationland
Baxter Brewing Co.
Lewiston

 Taprooms & Can Art  

Taproom Atmosphere

Orono Brewing Company
Orono, Bangor

Runners-Up

Allagash Brewing Company
Portland

Odd Alewives Farm Brewery
Waldoboro

Beer Garden

Oxbow Brewing Company
Oxford

Runners-Up

Portland Zoo
Portland

Lake St. George Brewing Company
Liberty

Taproom Food

Bissell Brothers Three Rivers
Milo

Runners-Up

Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Kennebunk, Portland, Biddeford, Wells

Mason’s Brewing Company
Brewer

Can Art

Belleflower Brewing
Portland 

Runners-Up

Mason’s Brewing Company
Brewer

Orono Brewing Company
Orono, Bangor

