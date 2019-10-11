Tower of Dour

A black-and-white psychological thriller about Maine lighthouse keepers driven to madness by isolation, supernatural storms, and a succubus mermaid? Where do we sign up? Indie director Robert Eggers grew up a few miles from the Maine border — and from the coast — in Lee, New Hampshire. He turned Hollywood heads in 2015 with his period horror flick The Witch (subtitled “A New England Folktale”), a Puritan-panic slow-burner that cost $4 million and earned $40 million after wowing (and creeping out) audiences at the Sundance Film Festival. This month’s follow-up, The Lighthouse, features Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as tortured rivals tending a nameless beacon — performances that have already garnered Oscar buzz. A few of director Eggers’s Maine-y influences:

Andrew Wyeth. Critics praised the muted, Wyeth-esque palette of the landscape in The Witch, all moody grays and browns, and although The Lighthouse was filmed in black-and-white, Eggers has said that the painter’s “archetypal New England” vision was central to the film.