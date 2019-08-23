A Deer Isle favorite makes itself at home in new waterfront digs.

By Michaela Cavallaro

Photographs by Nicole Wolf

Lately, chef Devin Finigan has had to play interior designer. After running her restaurant, Aragosta, on Stonington’s Main Street for six years, Finigan and her husband, Luke Hartmann, bought the former Goose Cove Lodge on Deer Isle, along with its restaurant. Remodeling the waterfront property at the end of a winding dirt road has been the couple’s major task ever since. “This property is epic,” Finigan says, “but it was so neglected.” She and Hartmann ripped up carpet, knocked down walls, and set about rebuilding the place as their own. On a recent visit, my 13-year-old daughter admired their handiwork: whitewashed ceiling, blond wood floors, tabletop tea light nestled in a bed of moss. “The aesthetic of this place is, like, room goals,” she said. (Translation: “I would like very much to redecorate my bedroom in this style.”)

What Finigan didn’t need to rebuild was her intensely local approach to food. Names of farms and places punctuate the menu. When we visited, the meal started with an amuse bouche, a ceviche of Deer Isle scallops with a tangle of pickled vegetables and a rich puff of herb-and-cheese-laced dough. A summer salad, an afterthought on many menus, burst with color and texture: crispy fried shallots complemented crumbles of creamy chèvre and bites of yellow tomato, all atop mesclun from Searsmont’s Fine Line Farm and dressed in a vinaigrette. Even the salt on the table was local — Finigan’s staff boils it down from seawater.

“Maine is getting too fancy for me,” grumbled a woman at the next table, who hadn’t yet ordered. Maybe she thought the table setting was precious — a rustic linen napkin folded on handmade turquoise pottery plates, topped with a thumb’s length of soft evergreen branches and delicate yellow flowers neatly tied with twine. But a server soon brought her a rhubarb whiskey sour, which seemed to endear her to her surroundings. The rhubarb came from Finigan’s own garden.