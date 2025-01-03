19 Maine Winter Events You Won’t Want to Miss

From our January 2025 issue
Last updated on January 2, 2025
Electric Mountain Festival
Sugarloaf
January 10–11
It’s an après-ski rave as electronic-dance musicians and DJs take over The Widowmaker pub at Sugarloaf.
Hot-Cocoa Sip-Off
Portland
January 19
In Congress Square Park, local drink purveyors serve up creative takes on hot cocoa, and after sipping around firepits, attendees vote on winners in various categories.
Bay Chamber Jazz Ensemble Winter Concert
Camden
January 30
In the intimate Hammer Hall, Bay Chamber musicians perform a free concert of jazz standards and improvisation by candlelight, with wine and light refreshments served.
Snodeo
Rangeley
January 30–February 1
Snowmobile riding, casino games, a chili and chowder cook-off, fireworks — all hallmarks of this braaap-filled snowmobile extravaganza.
Fire on the Mountain
Sugarloaf
January 31–February 2
The ski resort’s celebration of the Grateful Dead just keeps truckin’ on for a sixth year, with performances by a number of jam and tribute bands.
U.S. National Toboggan Championships
Camden
January 31–February 2
Hang out and watch as racers hurtle on wooden toboggans down a 400-foot-long chute at the Snow Bowl — or get a few friends together and compete for the crown.
Banff Mountain Film Festival
Camden
January 31–February 1
Cold from the toboggan races? Slide on over to the Camden Opera House and catch a selection from the Banff Mountain Film Festival focused on mountain culture, adventure sports, and the environment.
Paint the Town Red
Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel
February
These Maine towns will be decked in romantic rouge all month long, celebrating the season of love with sales, dining specials, and lodging packages.
Biddeford WinterFest
Biddeford
February 7–9
Sledding on an artificial hill in the middle of downtown, food and drink specials at local restaurants and bars, and enough music to shake off any case of the winter blues.
Rangeley Pond Hockey Festival
Rangeley
February 7–9
Even if you aren’t lacing up the skates, there’s plenty of room out on Haley Pond for spectators, plus plenty of fun to be had in town afterward.
Maine Snowshoe Festival
Norway
February 14–15
Snowshoe races, contra dancing, snowshoe yoga, and more in what was once the snowshoe-manufacturing capital of America.
Somerset SnowFest
Skowhegan, Canaan, and Madison
February 14–22
From a downhill kayak race to an equestrian skijoring competition (horses pulling skiers through a track of gates, banks, and jumps), this festival packs some extra adrenaline. Plus, there’s box sledding for kids, kite flying, and plenty else going on.
Winter Carnival at Maine Audubon
Falmouth
February 15
At the Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, explore snow science, inspect animal pelts and artifacts at a touch table, learn to identify animal tracks, participate in citizen-science bird counting, and more.
Thompson Ice House Ice Harvest
South Bristol
February 15
Hundreds of people from all over Maine (and all over the world) show up every year to cut their teeth at sawing and hauling ice off Thompson Pond, where the harvest is a centuries-old tradition.
Belfast Ice Festival
Belfast
February 21–23
Ice sculptures and ice bars fill downtown Belfast, as artists compete to win the fourth running of the State of Maine Ice Carving Championship.
Flavors of Freeport: Fare & Ice
Freeport
February 21
A showcase of Freeport’s chefs and food producers comes with a side of Motor Booty Affair, Maine’s ever-popular disco-funk cover band.
February Festival
Saddleback Ski Area
February 21
This family-friendly event lights up the ski slopes with fireworks, light shows, campfires, and more.
Bath Winterfest
Bath
February 22
Last year’s festival featured comedy shows, sword-fighting demos, a lantern parade, concerts, and more. Expect a similar lineup this year.
Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races
Fort Kent
March 3–8
Cheer on the start of the 30-, 100-, and 250-mile races from Fort Kent’s Main Street, or catch the finishes at the nearby Lonesome Pine Trails ski lodge.