The drive up Quill Hill, located between the towns of Rangeley and Stratton Maine, during peak foliage

How to Enjoy the Autumn Grandeur of Maine’s Western Mountains

The rugged grandeur of Maine’s western mountains converges with quintessential small-town charms around Rangeley Lake. When vivid autumn colors get splashed across that landscape, you’ll discover a priceless foliage experience.

Photos by Dave Waddell
From our October 2024 issue

The Basics

Based on past foliage-tracking reports from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, the Rangeley area usually hits peak colors in the first or second week of October. The lakeside town of Rangeley offers a number of lodging options, including the ever-reliable Rangeley Inn & Tavern, which mixes rustic vibes with modern updates. For a quick lunch, the chicken-salad wrap at Classic Provisions is tough to beat. And visitors will find no shortage of other dining options, especially of the gastropub-y sort, such as the neighboring town of Oquossoc’s lively Portage Tap House, where racks of ribs come doused in a finger-licking blueberry-barbecue sauce.

two houses on an island in Rangeley
a white home in Rangeley
people standing on the edge of a creek with fall colors behind
an old truck in Rangeley
a shop in Rangeley
a red and white house in Rangeley

Clockwise from top right: An island A-frame on Rangeley Lake; scenes from downtown Rangeley; Coos Canyon, on the Swift River, south of Rangeley.

Festive Feel

Rangeley’s Saddleback ski resort hosts its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 5, with beers, bratwurst, and live music. The event kicks off with a footrace up the sheer slopes. And while the autumnal view from up high is worth the effort, the main chairlift will offer scenic rides ($20 per person) from late morning through the afternoon if you’d rather not break a sweat.

the view from the trail on Saddleback Mountain
an old GMC truck driving down Main Street during peak foliage in Rangeley, Maine
a house Rangeley Lake hidden behind birch trees
Haley Pond, in Rangeley, Maine
a roadside signpost denoting local landmarks near Coos Canyon
fall colors on trees surrounding a road

Clockwise from top left: View from the trail on Saddleback; Rangeley’s Main Street; house on Rangeley Lake; Haley Pond, in Rangeley; scenic cruising on Route 17; a roadside signpost by Coos Canyon.  

lush waterfall in fall
View from the observation tower on Oquossoc’s Bald Mountain
Rangeley Lake with a house

Clockwise from left: Angel Falls, south of Rangeley, is a fairly quick and easy hike; the view from the observation tower on Oquossoc’s Bald Mountain, a short but strenuous hike; Rangeley Lake.

Vehicular Vistas

The Rangeley area is a longtime hub of hiking and boating, and the natural scenery might best be appreciated on the trail or on the water, but it’s remarkably accessible from the roadside too. South of Oquossoc, Route 17’s Height of Land and Sheldon Noyes overlooks provide breathtaking panoramas, while in Rangeley, Route 4’s Whip Willow Farm overlook does the same. Plus, a short detour north on Route 16 leads to the base of Quill Hill, a 2,800-foot peak with a well-graded dirt road all the way to the top, where visitors will find a wood-fired barbecue, picnic tables, and views for miles.

autumn leaves on a tree near water
two bikers going past a tree bursting with fall colors
a house settled in between a swath of trees
fall colors covering a forest
volkwagon pulled over on the side of a road covered with golden leafed trees
fall colors on trees in a small forested area
house with steeple surrounded by autumn leafed trees

Clockwise from top left: Haley Pond; view from the Height of Land overlook; the Route 17 roadside; the 1916 nondenominational Oquossoc Log Church; taking a break on the Quill Hill drive; a short walk from door to dock on Rangeley Lake; pedaling through downtown Rangeley.

August 2024 cover of Down East Magazine

