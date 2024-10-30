The Stargazer’s Guide to Maine’s Dark Skies

A Stellar Guide to Enjoying (and Preserving) the Night Sky in Maine
The night sky is a wonderful thing to get lost in, and it’s a terrible thing to lose.
How to Photograph the Night Sky
Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson offers his tips and tricks for capturing the cosmos.
Mainers Are Gathering Under the Stars
When the stars align, amateur astronomers throw stellar parties all across the state.
