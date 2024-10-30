Subscribe Here
Down East Magazine, November 2024
Stargazing at Ash Point Preserve, in Owls Head, Maine
Photo by Dave Waddell

The Stargazer’s Guide to Maine’s Dark Skies

All across Maine, people are getting out to gaze up at the state’s distinctly dark skies — and to help protect them.

A Stellar Guide to Enjoying (and Preserving) the Night Sky in Maine

The night sky is a wonderful thing to get lost in, and it’s a terrible thing to lose.

How to Photograph the Night Sky

Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson offers his tips and tricks for capturing the cosmos.

Mainers Are Gathering Under the Stars

When the stars align, amateur astronomers throw stellar parties all across the state.

Jon Wallace on a roof searching for micrometeorites

This Retired Science Teacher Is Perusing Roofs and Gutters for Space Dust

The self-proclaimed “science nerd” from Durham is on the hunt for micrometeorites.

moon rocks display at the Maine Mineral & Gem Museum

A Maine Museum Has the World’s Largest Collection of Moon Rocks?

The new Maine Mineral & Gem Museum has grabby exhibits about mining and more.

the starry night sky over Sand Beach in Acadia National Park

Why Stargazers Are Flocking to Mount Desert Island

While light pollution affects most of the United States and Europe, the sky around Acadia remains the largest expanse of dark sky east of the Mississippi River.

