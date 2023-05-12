5 of Our Favorite Freeport Footpaths

By Adrienne Perron

From our May 2023 issue

A town known primarily for its retail scene, Freeport has an abundance of protected land and trails that surprises some visitors. “People don’t realize that there is such a wealth of natural resources here,” says Daniel Piltch, the Freeport Conservation Commission’s council liaison. The commission, the Freeport Conservation Trust, and other organizations together maintain more than 1,000 acres of protected land. From riversides and marshes to knolls and fields, Freeport’s hikeable terrain is unique and varied — and most trails are only a few miles outside the downtown.

Of late, the town’s conservation commission is putting more energy into developing maps and guides, in the hopes of making trails more accessible for both visitors and locals. The maps, downloadable from the town’s website, unpack levels of hiking difficulty at each property, as well as a bit of their human and natural history. The commission is also working on maps that highlight Freeport trails accessible to hikers who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices. Providing more access and information about trails and open spaces is also a priority of the Connect Freeport initiative, which aims to provide more public transportation to trailheads and install walking paths that lead to them from downtown.

Freeport’s trails are a unique and beautiful asset, Piltch says — and he and others want to see more people using them. “We have miles of varied coastline and diverse ecosystems in Freeport,” he says. “There are trails along marshes and rivers, there are foothills you can hike and look out from onto Casco Bay. Not a lot of other towns have those benefits.”