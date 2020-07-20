By Virginia M. Wright

Maine has a lot of bald mountains, their treeless, rocky summits yielding wide-open views. Maine also has a lot of Bald Mountains: 17 of them, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Board on Geographic Names, and that’s not counting variations like Bald Bluff, Bald Rock, Bald Pate, and so on. We insist this does not reflect Mainers’ lack of creativity so much as our legendary plainspoken charm. How many Balds have you ogled? Consult our checklist and your trusty Gazetteer.

Baxter State Park

2,805 feet

Map 50, C5

No trail, but you can admire it from North Brother Mountain. Bald Mountain Township

2,621 feet

Map 30, A5

A dramatic peak, also known as Moxie Bald Mountain, and the highest point on the Appalachian Trail between the Kennebec River and the 100-Mile Wilderness. Oquossoc

2,443 feet

Map 28, E3

A popular day hike leads to a summit tower with views all the way to Mount Washington. Washington Township

2,370 feet

Map 19, D3

A short, steep hike and a fave of locals in Wilton and Weld. Baxter State Park

2,333 feet

Map 51, A1

No trail, but it looms over the north entrance road to neighboring Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. Newry

2,083 feet

Map 18, E2

If you’ve ever stopped at the adorable Puzzle Mountain Bakery pie stand, you’ve looked right at it. Highland Plantation

2,024 feet

Map 30, D2

The proposed site of a contentious, rejected wind farm some years back, known mostly to loggers, hunters, and whitewater paddlers in its shadow on Sandy Stream. Mount Chase Township

1,700 feet

Map 52, A1

Really just a nubbin you pass on the steep trail up 2,440-foot Mount Chase. Sumner

1,692 feet

Map 11, A1

An easy trail with a bit of scrambling leads to wowza views of the Oxford Hills.

