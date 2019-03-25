The Long Haul

After more than nine decades on the water, World War II veteran and Maine-art-lore inheritor John Olson can’t stop trapping lobsters.

By Suzanne Rico

Photographs by Chris Bennett

t’s low tide, and John Olson is nervous. “Don’t like the looks of that,” he mutters, edging his boat toward a lobster buoy bobbing near an exposed rock. He retreats and tries a different approach. Left hand working the throttle, he steadies the boat on the rolling sea and hooks the buoy in one swipe with a sun-bleached, duct-taped gaff.

“I been here for so many years, I just can’t give it up,” he says. He raises his voice over the whine of the hydraulic hauler that lifts his trap out of Muscongus Bay. “I used to go way out there” — one gloved hand waves toward where horizon meets open sea — “but that’s no place for me now.”

At 96, Olson is square-shouldered and cowboy-lean, and although he sticks closer to shore than he used to, he still works 250 lobster traps in the waters off Cushing. His 68-year-old son, Sam, one of seven children, hoists the trap over the gunwale. There’s a brick, some rope, and just one lobster. “It’s not about the money for him,” says Sam, who followed his dad into lobstering. “That’s why he’s lived to be this old. Everyone says, ‘You gotta keep him off the boat. It’s dangerous.’ But if I take him away from the boat, he’ll die.”



Olson was 25 when Andrew Wyeth painted his Aunt Christina in front of the family’s Cushing farmhouse in 1948. He was the last in his family born in that house. When he lived there after returning from WWII, after Wyeth got famous, art groupies sometimes stole his mailbox.