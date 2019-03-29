Nine
Though restaurant-kitchen culture is still dominated by men, women chefs have a refreshingly outsize presence in Maine. We gathered a few of the state’s best chefs to talk about why.
Left to right: Kara van Emmerik, Erin French, Cara Stadler, Melissa Kelly, Rebecca Charles, Devin Finigan, Melody Wolfertz, Krista Desjarlais, Melissa Bouchard
PHOTOGRAPHED BY MARK FLEMING
NINE ON THE LINE
When we sat down to discuss story ideas for April’s special Maine Food issue, guest editor Sam Sifton asked, why not something on the conspicuously large role women seem to play in the state’s dining scene?
We’re not the first to acknowledge it, as publications from Eater to the Boston Globe have remarked on the prominence of women chefs in Maine’s buzzier kitchens. Among Mainer semifinalists for the culinary world’s prestigious James Beard Awards, women outnumbered men in 2018 by a two-to-one ratio — by contrast, men outnumbered women in urban dining hot spots from New York City to Los Angeles to DC to Chicago.
We asked some of our favorite women chefs to join us for bagels and coffee at Portland’s Forage Market, where our contributing editor Jesse Ellison asked the table about how they run their kitchens, why they set up shop here, and what sets the state and its restaurant scene apart.
Kara van Emmerik
Sous chef and culinary arts instructor at Eastern Maine Community College, in Bangor. Previously head chef at Novio’s Bistro, in Bangor, and Dudley’s Refresher, in Castine. Eater Maine’s 2015 Chef of the Year.
Erin French
Chef/owner of The Lost Kitchen, in Freedom. Author of The Lost Kitchen: Recipes and a Good Life Found in Freedom, Maine.
Cara Stadler
Chef/owner of Tao Yuan, in Brunswick, and BaoBao Dumpling House and Lio, in Portland. Five-time nominee for the James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year Award.
Melissa Kelly
Chef/owner of Primo, in Rockland (also in Orlando and Tucson). Two-time winner of the James Beard Best Chef: Northeast Award.
On Toughness and Nurturing
Bouchard: Maine women are tough. This is a tough job, and it doesn’t take a man to do it. I think we have better relations with our staff, because we’re not so egocentric. We’re more nurturers, so I think people look to us for that. I’m sure you guys play social worker, mom, all kinds of roles with your employees.
Wolfertz: We’re independent by nature. In the kitchen, that means you do everything, if you have to. We’ve all done dishes, baking, waiting tables.
French: There’s a do-it-yourself attitude. You grew up in Maine, it’s like, figure it out, no one’s going to help you.
Desjarlais: Coming up in New York kitchens, coming up through the mill, you worked head-down. It was all boys, and you sweat just as hard as they did. And you couldn’t cry — you just had to tough it out. And as I moved up through the ranks to lead and sous and eventually chef, I had kitchens that were predominantly male, which was a mixture of my hiring and circumstances when you take over a kitchen. We can speak to that nurturing with women, which I feel, but I also feel like there’s this immeasurable, innate strength that allows us to be able to run large kitchens and command them.
van Emmerik: When I was working in kitchens as an employee, I had a lot of people to prove to that I was strong enough to lead people who are male and who are older than me. I’m only 25, and I’ve been an opening chef at restaurants, and now I teach culinary arts. I think the nurturing thing is completely true, and there’s nothing more nurturing than sharing food. But also, what drove me was proving to male owners who doubted me, proving to people [who I oversaw] that I was valid and my skills and my talent were valid. Now, I’m pleased to see the majority of my students are female — the overwhelming majority, actually, which is really refreshing.
Desjarlais: I think the nurturing part is a true factor in being successful. And I think we’re more successful than some men I’ve seen running large kitchens, who are just freaked out, or they’re doing drugs, or they’re drinking a lot. And they’re womanizing. And you’re like, wow, you can’t even focus. I’m going to push you right off the line, step in, and get it done. And the staff is like, “Yay, we love you,” and you’re like, “I love you too.”
Charles: People are going to come to you as a mother, a social worker, a counselor. You’re a friendly, more approachable entity [than a male chef], which can be bad, because people are going to take advantage of you, emotionally. It certainly happens to me, and I project a cool — sometimes cold, I’ve been told — personality.
Stadler: I think everyone here has been called a bitch at some point. I’m sure of it.
Bouchard: With the staffing issues that we have in Maine, though, you have to eat a lot more crow. You have to hear more of the sob stories, and you have to be more emotionally invested with your employees, because otherwise you won’t have them. So they have you right where they want you. Not that I don’t innately care for people, because I do, but sometimes I think people are so . . . I don’t know how to say it without saying weak.
Stadler: Weak! I’m just going to say it. We have a weak generation. I am on the cusp of that generation, and I fully accept that reality, but we have a weak-willed and emotionally weak generation.
Charles: I’m glad you own up to that, because it’s true.
Bouchard: You hire someone for nights, holidays, weekends, whatever. And then the first holiday comes around, and they’re like, no . . .
van Emmerik: And where we work, we’re not exactly a center of people who have a lot of culinary education, so a lot of times we employ people we need to educate as well, and that’s exhausting, having to explain to someone how to do something that you think is common knowledge.
Finigan: For me, I have a hard time just understanding, “Why don’t you work like I do? Why do you need a break? You don’t need a break — let’s pick those lobsters!” And certainly with the younger staff in my kitchen, I feel like I’m on them more than ever, because I want to show them how to work, how to push through, and how, at the end of service, it’s rewarding.
van Emmerik: In my experience running a kitchen, my nurturing qualities make me a stronger manager because you can’t manage everyone the same way, and by listening to everyone’s personal issues, I know how to communicate with that person and where they best fit in my team. So maybe women can just compartmentalize people a little better.
Rebecca Charles
Chef/owner of Pearl Kennebunk Beach and Spat Oyster Cellar, in Kennebunk, and Pearl Oyster Bar, in New York City. Author of Lobster Rolls and Blueberry Pie: Three Generations of Recipes and Stories from Summers on the Coast of Maine.
Devin Finigan
Chef/owner of Aragosta,
in Deer Isle.
Melody Wolfertz
Chef/owner of In Good Company, in Rockland.
Krista Desjarlais
Chef/owner of The Purple House, in North Yarmouth, and Bresca & The Honey Bee, in New Gloucester. Previously chef/owner of Bresca, in Portland. Multiple-year nominee for the James Beard Best Chef: Northeast Award.
Melissa Bouchard
Chef at DiMillo’s on the Water, in Portland. The Maine Restaurant Association’s first female Chef of the Year, in 2013.
“WE LOVE THIS PLACE, WE LOVE THE INGREDIENTS HERE, AND ALSO, IT GIVES US A RICH LIFE.”
