Summer in Winter

HERE IN MAINE, we like to say we get our towns back after the tourists and summer people disappear. We can find a parking space downtown without having to drive around the block. We can get a table at our favorite restaurant (if it isn’t closed for the season), and we don’t even need a reservation. We can let our dogs run free on the beach, and not a single cottage owner will complain.

But some places don’t belong to anyone this time of year. I’m talking about the lakeside camps, their windows boarded up like eyes shut to a world they’d rather not see. Or the rambling beachfront cottages, whole neighborhoods of them, shades drawn and front steps awash in drifting snow. No snowmen in that snow, no sled tracks either. Not even footprints — at least none made by humans.

Winter in Maine always arrives in the fall. Nevertheless, year after year, we act surprised when it comes: It’s early, isn’t it? (It is not.) Weren’t we just paddling on the lake a few weekends ago? (We were.) By January, we’ve hunkered down and burrowed in. The cold and snow have settled heavily over the landscape, no sign of letting up. In the slender daylight hours, some of us wonder gloomily (okay, I wonder gloomily) if, this time, winter might never leave.

Nowhere is this sense of suspended time more pronounced than a summer place.