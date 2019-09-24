Brown may not be an artifact, but standing onstage in his corduroy bellbottoms and denim vest, a marijuana leaf embroidered on its back, he looked like a relic of an earlier era. He’s been hosting “cannabis liberation festivals” on his property in Starks for nearly 30 years, shindigs combining music, art, and free-the-weed activism that attracted more than 10,000 attendees at their peak — and which, along with that local resolution in the ’90s and cheap land for would-be horticulturists, have helped earn the western Maine town a reputation as a pothead haven. But in 2019, Brown’s three annual festivals — Harry’s Hoe Down, Green Love Renaissance, and Harvest Ball — are relics too, in a sense. Because while Brown still takes the stage to rail against the “war on some drugs,” that war sure seems to be ending, with Brown’s side coming out on top: Maine voters passed a ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana in 2016, state laws regulating retail sales are in effect as of September, and the first pot shops are expected to open within months, making Maine the eighth state in the U.S. with a fully legal retail market for adult-use cannabis.

Given Starks’s decades of renown as the hub of Maine’s marijuana culture, you might expect folks there to be pretty giddy about all this. But somehow, most of the anti-prohibition revelers on Harry Brown’s hillside are as strident as ever — and most of the rest of the town just seems tired of talking about ganja already. So what, if anything, does the new era of legal weed mean for the fractious, freewheeling scene in Maine’s reputed cannabis capital?

Starks is a speck of a town in the western Maine foothills with a population of around 640. It doesn’t have a four-way stop, much less a traffic light, and the town center is little more than a bend in the road with a cluster of houses. Farming is big, and the area is home to a lot of retirees. The local elementary school closed nearly a decade ago, the post office decades before that. The town’s only functioning commercial property is Steve’s Garage. There’s still a sign up at the former Starks Country Store, but it’s been some 15 years since the lights were on inside.

Paul Frederic, chair of the town select board, calls Starks “the hole in the donut, in terms of infrastructure.” He’s a retired geography professor who taught at the University of Maine at Farmington, a half-hour down the road, and his family has had land in Starks since 1795. Today, he breeds heifers for dairy farms. When I reached him by phone this summer, he had just come in from laying manure.