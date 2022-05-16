7 Maine Galleries and Studios to Visit This Summer

Paid Content

Artists have been attracted for centuries to Maine’s rugged and romantic landscape. Today is no different, with museums, galleries, and studios exhibiting artists who continue to use their craft to depict Maine in all its forms and textures. Make the destinations on this list part of your itinerary the next time you’re looking to explore Maine’s arts scene.

386 Main St., Rockland, ME 04841

207-596-0701

Like the seasons of Maine, Archipelago is ever-changing. Launched in 2000, the Island Institute store and gallery is the home for fine art, jewelry, pottery, books, home goods, body care, and other goodies representing the very best of Maine, from Kittery to Lubec, Rangeley to Swan’s Island and many places in between.

Archipelago’s Main Street storefront and its online marketplace help Maine’s island and coastal artists and makers gain exposure and earn income. It plays an important role in Maine’s creative economy by supporting more than 350 artists a year.

Since 2006, as part of downtown Rockland’s vibrant gallery scene, Archipelago Fine Arts Gallery has showcased work by internationally and regionally known artists as well as emerging talent. Archipelago features art that highlights natural, coastal, and working-waterfront themes inspired by living and creating in Maine. Oils, watercolors, pastels, fiber, sculpture, photography, encaustics are showcased to express the enduring beauty of Maine. Featured artists have included Ashley Bryan, Peter Ralston, Henry Isaacs, and Andrea Peters, among others. Coming this season are: Wendy Newcomb, Bill Hallett, Helene Farrar, Michele O’Keefe, Linden O’Ryan, Kathleen Perelka, Nina Devenney, Wayne Robbins, Val Aponik, Jeff Barrett, Sally Loughridge, Kaitlyn Miller, Martha Miller, and more!

6 Court St., Ellsworth, ME 04605

207-667-6611



Courthouse Gallery Fine Art offers a wide range of fine art displayed in Ellsworth’s historic courthouse and registry of deeds, two beautifully restored 1830s Greek Revival buildings with more than 4,500 square feet of exhibition space. Owners Karin and Michael Wilkes, who represent more than 50 artists, opened the gallery in 2006 with a mission to present high-quality artworks through curated exhibitions. Their stable includes established artists, whose work can be found in major collections nationally, emerging artists, and estates.

Artists and their work are highlighted through a schedule of rotating solo and group exhibitions, artist’s talks, events, and guest speakers. This unique combination of a large historic setting filled with contemporary Maine art has made Courthouse Gallery a statewide destination for art collectors, as well as a place where artists and friends can gather to continue the conversation about Maine’s role in American art.

The gallery’s 2022 season includes solo shows for Jessica Lee Ives, Philip Frey, Judy Belasco, Matt Barter, William Irvine, Joseph Keiffer, Jon Imber, Tom Curry, and Jeffery Becton. We invite you to visit the gallery in Ellsworth or explore our website.

Chelsea, ME 04330

Sandra Leinonen Dunn is represented by the following galleries: Cortile Gallery (Provincetown, MA), Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery (Portland, ME), Lupine Gallery (Monhegan Island, ME), Art Space Gallery (Rockland, ME), Full Fathom Five Gallery (Eastport, ME), and Renaissance Gallery (Farmingdale, ME).

Sandra Leinonen Dunn is a Maine artist represented by galleries throughout the state, as well as by the Cortile Gallery in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Her works are part of collections throughout the U.S. and abroad. Her working studio is located in Chelsea, Maine, where she lives and teaches art.

Ms. Dunn paints the Maine landscape and seascape and has recently worked on a series of Maine lobstermen. She is also well-known for her traditional still-life compositions. Her work is representational, capturing subject matter with lyrical brushwork and intuitively mixed colors. Depending on the subject matter and source of inspiration, her pieces can look “old masterly” or convey the spontaneous brushstrokes of an Impressionist painting.

Sandra Dunn’s paintings capture a moment in time, a moment that she hopes will bring the viewer a small bit of heartfelt joy. “The only constant in life is change,” and yet, in a painting, the moment can be captured and revisited. The brilliant yellow of a daffodil petal or the sunlight on the surface of an ultramarine horizon can be frozen in time to be enjoyed over and over again — like the treasured memory of a Maine vacation.

1112 Main St., Mount Desert, ME 04660

207-610-4622

Established in 2010, the Gallery at Somes Sound is a fine art gallery located on Mount Desert Island, overlooking beautiful Somes Sound in the historic village of Somesville. The gallery represents contemporary artists of national standing, showcasing their fine art and sculptured furniture. Tucked away on the “quiet side” of the island, this is a real treat for art enthusiasts and collectors alike. Over the years, the gallery has carefully selected its stable of accomplished artists, offering their work in diverse subject, style, and medium and enjoys working with clients who require assistance in choosing acquisitions for their home or business. Please visit our website to learn more about the Gallery at Somes Sound.

31 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538

207-633-6849

In 1985, husband-and-wife team Dennis and Martha Gleason opened their first art gallery in a Boothbay Harbor space that was little more than the size of two closets. In 2008, their son Andrew joined the family business.

After three moves, the Gleasons found their dream space — an elegant gray-and-white farmhouse with sculpture gardens fronting Townsend Avenue. Today, it feels as though the gallery has always been in Boothbay Harbor.

Gleason Fine Art consistently ranks as one of Maine’s top art destinations. The gallery has been the winner two years in a row, 2020 and 2021, of Down East magazine’s readers’ choice Best Art Gallery in Maine award.

The gallery’s roster of contemporary painters and sculptors numbers more than two dozen of Maine’s most highly regarded artists, including Henry Isaacs, Andrea Peters, and Kevin Beers. The inventory of 19th- and 20th-century painters includes such notables as James Fitzgerald, Andrew Winter, and Stephen Etnier. Gleason Fine Art also offers art appraisal services and collection consulting.

From its inception, the Gleasons’ goal has been to offer the finest work by established artists inspired by the beauty of Maine. Equally important is the gallery’s atmosphere, where friendliness and approachability are as highly valued as professionalism.

145 Main St., Winter Harbor, ME 04693

207-963-6005

When Kelly and Jane Littlefield built their gallery in Winter Harbor 14 years ago, they were choosing a lifestyle as well as a location: the Schoodic Peninsula section of Acadia National Park, one of the most beautiful places on the East Coast. While it may seem like “you can’t get there from here,” Littlefield Gallery has become a destination point for art lovers from all over the country. It has twice been selected as Down East magazine’s Readers’ Choice Award for Best Gallery in Maine.

Representing several of Maine’s most distinguished painters and sculptors, including Joseph Haroutunian, Caren-Marie Michel, Roy Germon, Amy Pollien, Sarah Faragher, Alec Richardson, and Kathleen Galligan, the work transcends all passions — from Sandra Quinn’s and Daniel Anselmi’s abstractions to James Linehan’s and Scott Baltz’s stylized landscapes.

Sculpture is an integral part of the gallery. Large stone sculpture created by Mark Herrington and Hugh Lassen are part of the landscape, along with smaller interior pieces by Celeste Roberge, John Stass, David Pollock, and Dan Miller.

The first of five 2022 exhibitions starts May 27 with a group show featuring Lesia Sochor, Mary Prince, Jeff MacDonald, and Sarah Lightfoot Brundage. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m through October 15, and year-round by appointment.

14 Western Ave., Kennebunk, ME 04043

207-967-2803

One of the highlights of summer at Maine Art Hill is the opening of the Show Gallery at 10 Chase Hill Road in Kennebunk. Over the past year, we have brainstormed numerous ways to make this experience even better. Then, thanks in part to the Kennebunkport Resort Collection and The Grand Hotel, we did.

This June we are opening a second show gallery at the Gallery at The Grand. What better way to fill a “Grand” gallery than with solo shows from Craig Mooney, Ellen Welch Granter, Ryan Kohler, and Janis

H. Sanders.

This addition allows us to bring more shows to Maine Art Hill. With group shows at the top of the hill and solo shows at the bottom, every two weeks there is a new show opening as we alternate the excitement between shows on Maine Art Hill and the Gallery at The Grand. This, along with 21 pop-ups, works by more than 40 artists at The Gallery & Studios, and an outdoor display of more than 160 wind sculptures by Lyman Whitaker, makes 2022 a can’t-miss season.

For our schedule of shows and more information, visit us online or call.