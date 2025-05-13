Ask the Expert: Visiting a Memory Care Community

Sponsored Northbridge Communities

The decision to transition a loved one with dementia from home to a senior living community can be overwhelming. Bethany Tyler, assistant executive director and sales director at Avita of Brunswick, enjoys meeting with families who are seeking alternative-care options and introducing them to the warm, welcoming environment she feels defines the Avita community. “Navigating this can be a hard journey,” Tyler says. “But we get to help so many families.”

What services do Avita’s memory care communities provide?

Our communities provide specialized support for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. These communities offer 24/7 care, personalized engagement programs, secure environments, and assistance with daily-living activities, such as bathing, dressing, and medication management. The goal is to enhance quality of life while preserving dignity and independence.

When should I arrange a visit, and how?

We encourage families to get on our waiting list before their loved one’s disease progression becomes a crisis situation due to safety concerns. You may not need us for three to six months, or maybe even a year, but at least you will have started the process. Arranging a visit is easy. Call or complete our online form, and we’ll schedule a time that works best for you. We understand that every family’s journey is different, so we’re here to answer questions and guide you at your own pace.

What should I expect during my first visit?

A first visit to our memory care community usually lasts about an hour. This time allows us to get to know you and your loved one’s needs while also giving you a thorough introduction to our community.

Should I bring my loved one to the visit?

This depends on what feels most comfortable for your family. Some families prefer to visit on their own first to have an open and honest conversation about their loved one’s needs, while others find it helpful to bring them along to see how they respond to the environment. Unless your loved one is in early stages, it can be really difficult for them to understand what’s going on. If you visit without them, we can talk about what brings a smile to their face, and how to incorporate that when welcoming them to the community.

What information should I be prepared with?

Our goal is to understand your loved one’s story and your family’s needs. We will discuss your biggest fears and challenges about making this move, as well as your loved one’s joys, challenges, and daily routines. These conversations help us personalize our approach and ensure a smooth transition that respects your loved one’s individuality.

What are the next steps after the visit?

We often invite families to return for a luncheon or to participate in a community program to experience daily life at Avita. Our residents don’t understand if it’s Monday or Sunday, so we run a seven-day-a-week program. If you decide to move forward, we will guide you through the application process to select an apartment and discuss wait-list options if needed. We have close partnerships with movers, case managers, and others for additional assistance.

