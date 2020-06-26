Growing Local

Sponsored

The Family Tree

Forget lobster — no Maine natural resource has been as prized as the state’s eastern white pines. The towering trees helped attract European settlers in the 1600s, and by the time Maine became a state, it was buzzing with lumbering activity. Among the sawyer-preneurs were brothers Nathan and Spencer Decker, who bought a sawmill and a woodlot in Casco in 1848 and launched the business that would become Hancock Lumber.

Not too many Maine companies have weathered the Civil War, the Great Depression, two world wars, and several housing market collapses, but Hancock Lumber, now led by the sixth generation, is the country’s largest producer of eastern white pine lumber, employing 550 people and generating $200 million in sales. It’s also one of the few forest-products companies that stewards lumber from the forest floor to the finished building, with woodlands, sawmills, lumberyards, and kitchen design showrooms, plus an export business and manufacturing plants producing trusses and wall panels.

“It’s a rarity,” industry consultant Craig Webb says. “Having all these varied streams of revenue created opportunities during tough times.”

Those times included the 2008 financial crisis, when homebuilding activity ground to a halt. As chief executive Kevin Hancock navigated the crisis, he acquired spasmodic dysphonia, a rare, incurable neurological disorder that affected his ability to consistently access his voice.

The condition forced Hancock to reexamine his leadership role and helped spark a company-culture makeover that gave more decision-making power to workers in the sawmills and lumberyards. The company raised its base pay and rolled out incentives for accuracy and efficiency, which in turn helped shorten the average work week.

In the years since, productivity has spiked, and the company has seen record-setting sales. Hancock Lumber was recognized as a “Best Place to Work” six times by the Society for Human Resource Management, Timber Processing magazine honored Kevin Hancock as Man of the Year in 2014, and ProSales magazine named the company National Dealer of the Year in 2017. The company’s sixth-generation leader attributes such success to all who have been a part of Hancock for 172 years. ”The longevity and diversity of our company,” he says, “is really just a tribute to all the employees across two centuries who have given Hancock its identity, its reputation, and its life.”