Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

The causeway in Naples looks quite different today than when I first saw it, in 1952, when I was 16. My friend and I were waitresses at Howard Johnson’s restaurant that summer. We walked on the causeway to and from work every day. My favorite memory is of the night when we walked back to the house where we were staying after a late-night shift: we decided the quickest way to wash our HoJo uniforms was to jump off the causeway fully clothed, and while still wearing them, scrub them clean in Long Lake.

— Lois Blanchard Widmer, Brunswick, Maine