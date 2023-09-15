Can You Name This Footbridge and the Town Where It’s Found?

It’s a common misconception that this charming bridge, which spans a creek on the Eastern Seaboard’s second-largest island, is a historic relic — after all, the village where it’s found is the island’s oldest settlement. But the footbridge was actually built in the ’80s, after a design student at a local university pitched the idea to a professor. A descendant of the village’s founder sponsored its construction and named it for her shipbuilder granddad (colloquially, though, it’s referred to by the name of the village). In just four decades, the quaintness of the little white span, with its surrounding gardens, has made quite an impression on the millions who visit the island each year. It’s been a subject for countless artists and photographers — out of Maine’s thousands of beautiful bridges, it’s often said to be the most photographed.

