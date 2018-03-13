Pork and Beans Recipe



2 pounds beans (navy, Jacob’s

cattle, soldier), soaked overnight

in plenty of water 1 pound thick-cut slab bacon,

ideally purchased whole and cut

into 1-by-½-inch cubes 2 small yellow onions, peeled and

cut in half 6 garlic cloves, left in skins 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard



1 bay leaf ¼ cup molasses ¼ cup maple syrup kosher salt and freshly ground pepper 1 bay leaf 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar ½ cup barbeque sauce





Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Pour beans through a colander and rinse with cold water. In a medium Dutch oven, combine beans, bacon, onions, garlic, mustard, bay leaf, molasses, and syrup. Nearly cover the beans with water. Season generously with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil on the stovetop and then turn off the heat. Place uncovered in the oven for two hours. Mix cider vinegar and barbeque sauce into the beans and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Serve with traditional New England–style brown bread or a dense country loaf.