The Cat’s Meow

Maine animal lovers unleash all manner of swag for furry friends.

Photographs by Mark Fleming

Crazy cat people inspire Susan Shaw. They send her videos of their felines nuzzling, tossing, and wrestling Dr. Pussums Catnip Pillow Sacks (from $3.99), which the Shaw family ships by the thousands each year from their workshop in Turner. Shaw shares the vids on Instagram, along with photos of her tabby, Sula, the Pussums Cat Company’s CEO. The Shaws use only potent, pesticide-free catnip. “It’s the good stuff,” Shaw says. “It has the highest Nepeta cataria oil content available in commercial catnip.” That’s why Sula works strictly from home. “I can’t bring her to the shop. She’d be high all the time.”

Check out a few more of our favorite Maine-made pet products.