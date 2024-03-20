These Maine-Made Wares Are a Chip Off the Old Quilt Block

1. Wooden Quilt

A little over a year ago, Maine College of Art & Design student Olivia Van Oot had the idea to translate the pieced quilts she’d been making with friends into wood. Today, her wood-veneer works encompass framed quilt blocks one can hang on a wall and patchwork panels inset on furniture. Some pieces even incorporate crisp “folds” that contrast with the rumpled softness of fabric quilts. $500. 12-by-12 inches. Olivia Van Oot.