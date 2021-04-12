Five Clothing Designers Stitching the Fabric of Portland

Jordan Carey and Madison Poitrast-Upton

City Roots: When Bermuda native Carey moved to Portland to attend Maine College of Art in summer 2015, he was happy to see a sizable African immigrant community in vibrant clothing. But when winter arrived, “that cultural identity disappeared because it is not built around this kind of weather.” One of his first projects as a textile and fashion design student: a bright-red-and-green goose-down jacket. Last year, he and partner/fellow MECA grad Poitrast-Upton launched their Loquat clothing and bag line “as a way of connecting people around art for the benefit of marginalized people.”

Spring Look: The couple shows off button-downs and bags in their Helpers fabric, dotted with Carey’s drawings of personal idols, such as the author Zora Neale Hurston and his great-grandmother. The waxed-canvas duffels have linings emblazoned with Bermudian Gombey masqueraders, and Poitrast-Upton’s earrings are made from dehydrated watermelon, a fruit whose historic association with racial stereotypes the pair will explore in a video series this spring. Shirts, $120 each; bags, $22–$240; earrings, $28. loquatshop.com