11 Pieces of Maine-Sourced Gear for a Summer at the Camp

When candle-maker Julie McKechnie Tozier first started making fire starters, she kept the recipe simple: just soy wax and wood chips in a cupcake wrapper, with a wick to light. But on one of her regular nature walks, it dawned on her she could use pretty leaves, plants, and pinecones to decorate her starters (and up their flammability). If you can bring yourself to light these artful cakes, they’ll burn up to 40 minutes to help get a strong campfire going. $4. My Maine Farmhouse, Hampden.