6 Maine-Made Skin-Care Faves With a Little Vacationland Under the Lid

This soap is loaded with natural moisturizers like avocado, coconut, and olive oils, meant to make skin look healthy and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, but the star ingredient is chaga mushrooms, which True North founder Heather Lux forages near her Milo home. The antioxidants in chaga are said to help with acne, boost collagen production, and fade sun-damage spots on skin — it works so well, Lux says, she puts it in all of her skin-care products. $32.