6 Maine-Made Picks for Your Thanksgiving Table

5. Linen Napkins

Antonia Munroe bathes these in nontoxic, muted-gold dye she mixes by hand, then stencils them with botanical motifs inspired by sources ranging from 10th-century Indian block prints to the perennials in her Camden garden. Her textile shop, in a sage-green barn next to her home, is open by appointment from April through December. $88 for 4. Antonia Textiles.