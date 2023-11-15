6 Maine-Made Picks for Your Thanksgiving Table

By Sarah Stebbins
Photo by Tara Rice
From our November 2023 issue
1. Hand-Dipped Taper
Erik Laustsen learned candlemaking as an apprentice in his uncle’s Denmark factory. Today, he and his wife, Cindy, use traditional techniques to turn out graceful tapers at their West Rockport shop. Choose from 43 colors, including tawny honey. $17 for 10 6-inch tapers. Danica Design Candles. 207-236-3060.
2. Stackable Glasses
Montville’s Carmi Katsir creates them by pouring molten glass into a wooden mold that’s been soaked in water to prevent burning. He learned his craft from his father, also a glass artist. Now, Katsir and fellow artist David Jacobson share it with others at their community glass studio at Belfast’s Waterfall Arts. $45 each. Available through Jessie Tobias Design, Camden. 207-230-8045.
3. Linen Tablecloth
Like an autumn hayfield, Katrina Kelley’s cocoa-hued cloth provides a neutral foil
for pops of late-season color. Kelley works with linen exclusively, which is made from sustainably grown flax and resists pilling and static. View her creations on display in a mid-century camper on her Newcastle property. $142. 58-by-70 inches. Amphitrite Studio. 207-837-4972.
4. Round Vessel
Twice a year, Lincolnville’s Meghan Flynn loads a batch of stoneware into fellow potter Jody Johnstone’s wood-fired kiln, in Swanville. Over a period of eight days, ash melts onto the vessels, forming a mottled, earthy glaze that conjures an abstract painting. $180. 8-by-71⁄2 inches. Meghan Flynn Ceramics.
5. Linen Napkins
Antonia Munroe bathes these in nontoxic, muted-gold dye she mixes by hand, then stencils them with botanical motifs inspired by sources ranging from 10th-century Indian block prints to the perennials in her Camden garden. Her textile shop, in a sage-green barn next to her home, is open by appointment from April through December. $88 for 4. Antonia Textiles.
6. Dinner Plates
The brown stoneware clay that Scarborough’s Hannah Hazel uses speckles when fired, giving her glazed-dinnerware sets their signature salt-and-pepper look. Rustic yet refined, they transition from spaghetti night to holiday feast with ease. $45 each. Ceramica Co.