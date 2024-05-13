5 Maine-Made Items That Celebrate Maine’s Sea Creatures

4. Coasters

Since 2008, Bangor mother and daughter Michelle and Nicole Klam have been turning lobster, mussel, and clam shells destined for the trash at McLaughlin Seafood and other spots into all manner of treasures. The shells are thoroughly cleaned, then crushed and encased in cribbage boards, picture frames, and other giftware. Birch coasters showcase the range of a crustacean- and mollusk-derived palette. $16 each. Maine Shellware.