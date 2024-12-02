7 Maine-Made Holiday Ornaments to Add to Your Tree

Michelle Provençal works like an elf year-round, crafting marine-inspired, felted-wool ornaments, plus custom wreaths and tree-toppers, in her Waldoboro studio . Her lobster buoys feature driftwood twigs and the palettes of the hand-painted floats dotting the coast. $42.

New Harbor’s Stephanie Haynes is endlessly inspired by the oyster shells she uses to make plaster molds for her ornaments. “They are like giant fingerprints, each one different.” Rendered in porcelain, the final impressions capture the translucency of wave-worn treasures. $45 for 3.