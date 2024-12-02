Subscribe Here
Down East Magazine, December 2024

7 Maine-Made Holiday Ornaments to Add to Your Tree

Local crafters are dangling some pretty sweet options this year.

Maine-Made Holiday Ornaments
By Sarah Stebbins
Photos by Hannah Hoggatt
From our December 2024 issue
free-form clay ornament from Softset Clay

Softset Ceramics

Portlander Mimi Olins’s creamy, free-form stoneware is a perfect foil for menu items at the city’s swanky Twelve restaurant and James Beard Award–winning Zu Bakery (owned by her husband, Barak) — and for the deep green of a Christmas tree. Clay ornament. From $18.

Katharine Watson

Flowers are Katharine Watson’s muse, cropping up on ceramics, textiles, artwork, and stationery she creates in her Portland studio. Each piece starts with a drawing she transfers to a hand-carved linoleum block, which she then prints onto a surface. Ceramic ornament. $20.

Maine Coast Ornament by Sasha Lennon Pottery

Sasha Lennon Pottery

During the holidays, Maine is Carrabassett Valley ceramicist Sasha Lennon’s canvas, hosting within its borders pointillistic wreaths, holly sprigs, and miniature skiers in years past and, now, a spruce-spiked island. Stoneware ornament. $15.

Maine-made basket-woven deer ornament from Baskets by Dot

Baskets by Dot

Growing up on a Rumford dairy farm with parents who weathered the Great Depression, Vassalboro’s Dot Hutchins learned to be frugal. Today, she weaves tiny reeds left over from her basket projects into ornaments and says, “My parents would be happy!” $12.

Maine-made felt lobster buoy ornament from Thirdlee & Co.

Thirdlee & Co.

Michelle Provençal works like an elf year-round, crafting marine-inspired, felted-wool ornaments, plus custom wreaths and tree-toppers, in her Waldoboro studio. Her lobster buoys feature driftwood twigs and the palettes of the hand-painted floats dotting the coast. $42.

maine-made porcelain oyster ornament from Wishbone Clay

Wishbone Clay

New Harbor’s Stephanie Haynes is endlessly inspired by the oyster shells she uses to make plaster molds for her ornaments. “They are like giant fingerprints, each one different.” Rendered in porcelain, the final impressions capture the translucency of wave-worn treasures. $45 for 3.

abstract maine-made holiday ornament by Jess Jefferies Creative

Jess Jeffries Creative

Maine College of Art & Design grad Jess Beer Jeffries’s colorful abstract paintings — inspired by the mountains, river, and forest outside her Carrabassett Valley studio — elevate the ’ol Christmas ball. $52. Ornaments sell out quickly; follow @jessjeffriescreative on Instagram for the release date. 

Get all of our latest stories delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Subscribe to Down East magazine.

Our Other Brands:

Don’t Miss an Issue

Subscribe Here
Down East Magazine, December 2024