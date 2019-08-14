Maine Dispatches

Opinions, advisories, and musings from the length and breadth of Maine
Boothbay Harbor
Former Maine governor Paul LePage got a summer job tending bar at McSeagull’s, the waterfront restaurant where his wife, Ann, waits tables. Customers wondered, would his pours be more liberal than his politics?
Brunswick
“You got to be spontaneous,” U.S. Senator Angus King said, after his flight from DC to Portland was cancelled. King and four similarly stranded strangers rented a car and drove in shifts through the night. He reached his Brunswick home at 6 a.m., then took a nap.
Newport
Firefighters deployed their ladder truck to rescue a barred owl perched in a tree, tangled in fishing line. Soon after they brought it down, the exhausted but healthy bird was released.
Bar Harbor
Peter Alley, a custodian at the local K–8 school, won $500,000 on a scratch ticket. A year and a half earlier, he won $100,000 on a scratch ticket. His odds? One in 137,143 and one in 264,000, respectively.
Westbrook
The Walking Man, a big metal cut-out of a television repairman, landed on the National Register of Historic Places. Repair-shop owner Al Hawkes installed the Route 302 landmark in 1962. It was one of the state’s first mechanical, moving signs.
Calais
Mike Bravener, an Elvis impersonator from New Brunswick, was all shook up after U.S. border agents denied him entry en route to perform at Eastport’s joint Fourth of July–Canada Day celebration. At issue was proper paperwork for his $500 honorarium.