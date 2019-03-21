Lobster 101

How to Cook a Live Lobster

Boiling is the best approach if you want to serve a whole lobster or use a recipe that calls for cooked, picked lobster meat. Boiling is a little quicker and easier than steaming, and the meat comes out of the shell more readily.

1 Choose a pot large enough to hold all the lobsters comfortably; don’t crowd them. A 4- to 5-gallon pot can handle 6 to 8 pounds of lobster.

2 Fill the pot with water, allowing 3 quarts of water for every 1½ to 2 pounds of lobster.

3 Add ¼ cup sea salt for each gallon of water.

4 Bring the water to a rolling boil.

5 Add the live lobsters one at a time and start timing immediately. Cover.

6 Stir the lobsters halfway through cooking.

7 Let the lobsters rest for about 5 minutes after cooking to allow the meat to absorb some of the moisture in the shell.