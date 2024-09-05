3 Coastal Preserves That Showcase Maine Wildflowers and Pollinators

Sponsored Maine Coast Heritage Trust

People often hear about the important role pollinators play in producing the food we eat. But what exactly is a pollinator? It’s any animal or force that helps transfer pollen from the male part of a flower to the female part, either within the same flower or between different flowers, enabling plant reproduction. Once fertilized, the plant can produce fruit and seeds. Common pollinators in Maine include birds, bees, butterflies, and even wind.

While pollinators are essential for plant reproduction, plants are also critical in the life cycle of certain pollinator species, like butterflies and moths. Plants that support a proportionately large number of these species are considered pollinator powerhouses — a designation earned by New England aster, Canada goldenrod, and spotted joe-pye weed. “Flowers are pretty, but they also serve a purpose,” Maine Coast Heritage Trust director of stewardship Amanda Devine says. “Conservation is important, but protecting biodiversity starts in your backyard. Even if you live in an urban environment and only have room for one pot on your deck, you can still benefit wildlife with the plants you choose.”

Find pollinator power-houses and other native wildflowers at these MCHT nature preserves:

COUSINS RIVER FIELDS & MARSH

YARMOUTH

This 82-acre preserve, located on the Cousins River Marsh, consists of a tidal wetland and a 25-acre field. ERICKSON FIELDS

ROCKPORT

This preserve includes a family- and dog-friendly 1.4-mile trail that loops through fields and forest. LONG POINT

MACHIASPORT

This scenic point, with views to the islands of outer Machias Bay, has a rugged, 3-mile hiking trail that loops around it.