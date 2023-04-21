Bar Harbor’s Mouse Mecca, By the Numbers

13,000

Strains of research mice offered by Mount Desert Island’s Jackson Laboratory for Mammalian Genetics. Founded in Bar Harbor, in 1929, the lab sold 10 strains in its first commercial catalog (for 10 cents a mouse). Today, Jackson Laboratory, or JAX, offers mouse models both bred and genetically modified. Some strains are kept on ice: for instance, the K18-hACE2 transgenic mouse (strain # 034860) existed as little more than cryogenically frozen sperm when COVID-19 arrived, but reanimating it became critical to understanding humans’ ACE2 receptors, which the coronavirus binds to, causing severe acute respiratory syndrome.

70%

The portion of pharmaceutical companies that use JAX mice to develop and test drugs, according to JAX public relations specialist Cara McDonough. Both basic and applied research — work done by academics in biomedical settings, as well as those doing commercial development — owe a debt to these little-heralded lab animals. Of the U.S.’s four leading vendors of research mice, JAX is the only nonprofit.

40+

Number of JAX mice that lived aboard the International Space Station in 2020, part of a study on muscle growth. It wasn’t the first time the lab’s research mice have achieved liftoff. JAX mice also flew with shuttle crews in earlier efforts to study how space flight affects immunology, bone loss, and the gut microbiome.