Background
- Child of Indian immigrants
- Grew up in Wisconsin
- Majored in psych and bio at University of Louisville
Double Degrees
- Law degree from University of Chicago, 2007
- Medical degree from University of Chicago, 2008
Work History
- Attorney in Chicago law firm’s health-care division, 2008–2015
- Director, Illinois Department of Public Health, 2015–2019
Public Displays of Affection
- More than 30,000 members in the Fans of Dr. Nirav Shah group on Facebook, under the motto “Keep Calm and Listen to Dr. Shah”
- Text of an electronic road sign on Route 196 in Topsham: “In Shah We Trust”
Language Skills
- Learned Khmer while working in Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on a 2002–2003 scholarship
- Speaks decent Gujarati, a language from the Indian state of Gujarat
- Knows a little Spanish as well
Quotable Quotes
- “Are we part of the cure, or are we going to be part of the disease?” (riffing on Coldplay lyrics)
- “In this life, you’re not on your own.” (riffing on Prince lyrics)