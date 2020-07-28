“In Shah We Trust”

Many a Mainer has high praise for Dr. Nirav Shah’s handling of the coronanvirus pandemic. Who is the state’s lauded, multilingual, song-quoting CDC director?

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC
Photograph courtesy of Maine CDC

Background

  • Child of Indian immigrants
  • Grew up in Wisconsin
  • Majored in psych and bio at University of Louisville

Double Degrees

  • Law degree from University of Chicago, 2007
  • Medical degree from University of Chicago, 2008

Work History

  • Attorney in Chicago law firm’s health-care division, 2008–2015
  • Director, Illinois Department of Public Health, 2015–2019

Public Displays of Affection

  • More than 30,000 members in the Fans of Dr. Nirav Shah group on Facebook, under the motto “Keep Calm and Listen to Dr. Shah”
  • Text of an electronic road sign on Route 196 in Topsham: “In Shah We Trust” 

Language Skills

  • Learned Khmer while working in Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on a 2002–2003 scholarship
  • Speaks decent Gujarati, a language from the Indian state of Gujarat
  • Knows a little Spanish as well

Quotable Quotes

  • “Are we part of the cure, or are we going to be part of the disease?” (riffing on Coldplay lyrics)
  • “In this life, you’re not on your own.” (riffing on Prince lyrics) 