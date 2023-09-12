These New Maine Shops Are Part of a Growing Houseplant Trend

By Michaela Cavallaro

From the Fall 2023 issue of Maine Homes by Down East

“People are going nuts for air plants,” Alex Smith reported soon after her sunny plant and lifestyle shop (pictured above) opened in downtown Gardiner last April. The spiky little greens, which don’t need soil, are lively accents in Smith’s décor-focused displays. Formerly a retail buyer and merchandiser, Smith is attentive to styling, demonstrating how a spotted begonia maculata softens the edges of a bookshelf and a split-leaf monstera brightens a bland corner. Her inanimate home goods include coffee-table books, vibrant candles from Rockport’s Danica Design, and whimsical block-printed tea towels and greeting cards by Gardiner’s Allison McKeen. As for the plant inventory, Smith focuses on easy-to-maintain varieties. “I’m going to sell you what I know — what I can keep alive,” she says. 203 Water St., Gardiner. 207-203-0210.

Photo by Tara Rice

When Covid lockdowns hit, Anna and Rob Sinnott found refuge, and inspiration, in greenhouses and garden centers. “We thought, ‘Someday we’ll get to do things with people again, and wouldn’t it be great to create a place for that to happen?’” Anna says. Building on Rob’s horticulture degree and Anna’s experience working in restaurants, they launched Portland’s Terrarium last year. Customers can choose a glass jar, build a base from rocks and soil, then assemble a wonderland of mosses, tropical plants, and small crystals, with help from staff, or book a workshop with friends. You can also pick up a peperomia, pothos, or bird of paradise — or park the kids at the Lego table while you enjoy a local beer with nachos or a hummus plate. 98 Cross St. N, Portland. 207-747-4015.

Photo by Jamie Mercurio

As a teen, wedding florist Coco Martin went “wilding” with her mother, driving to beaches or the country to hunt for artfully weathered driftwood or a branch with a perfectly preserved bird’s nest. Now, these and other foraged treasures — a dried hornet’s nest, mosses in shallow wooden bowls — add earthy intrigue to the Damariscotta plant and décor shop she and her husband, Jesse, opened in 2021. Sage & Sea Salt candles by Westbrook’s Near & Native perfume the airy space, where shelves and a live-edge locust table Jesse crafted host birds’-nest ferns, philodendrons, and herb topiaries in pots Coco commissions from artists including Arrowsic’s Silybum Arts, as well as kokedama — small houseplants growing in moss-covered balls. “The more unique the plant, the better,” Coco says. 130 Main St., Damariscotta. 207-615-5117.