Are These Maine Houses Haunted?

Beckett’s Castle

A lawyer, author, spiritualist, and gadabout in Portland intellectual circles, Sylvester Beckett erected his fieldstone Gothic cottage, with a regal three-story tower, on the Cape Elizabeth coast in 1874. He died there eight years later, and afterward, a blue human-shaped form that turned to mist was said to waft through the place. In 1982, homeowner Robert Lins told a reporter about a painting in the kitchen that wouldn’t stay put and a feeling of being gripped by “unseen hands” in the living room. The door between his bedroom and the tower wouldn’t stay closed, he claimed, so he nailed it shut — the nails supposedly flew out again. Psychic Alex Tanous, who taught parapsychology at the University of Southern Maine, said at the time that he sensed spirits in the house (which remains privately owned and is the site of a new artists’ residency, Hogfish), particularly Beckett’s. “This was . . . his heaven,” Tanous told the reporter. “Anyone intruding on that is certainly going to confront that man.”