Food 02.20.18

Holy Maple!

Sugaring Season

Photograph by Chris Siefken

The thaw is on and the sap is flowing, heralding Maine Maple Sunday (March 25), with pancake eat-a-thons at sugarhouses around the state. So how much maple can you pack into one meal (like, from a non-medical perspective)? To find out, we cooked up the ultimate maple brunch, with maple butter from Casco Bay Butter (Scarborough), organic bourbon-barrel–aged maple syrup from Frontier Maple Sugarworks and Split Rock Distilling (Jackman, Newcastle), maple sausage links from W.A. Bean & Sons (Bangor), maple horseradish mustard from Raye’s Mustard (Eastport), maple pepper from Highland Foods (Newcastle), Maine maple coffee from Carpe Diem Coffee (North Berwick), and a raspberry smash cocktail made with Chadwick’s Maple Whisky from Chadwick’s Craft Spirits (Pittston). Sweeeet.

