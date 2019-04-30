Camden’s Coastal Mountain Land Trust breaks ground this summer on a trail-building project years in the making, laying 5½ miles of the eventual 9-mile Round the Mountain Trail, a non-motorized recreational pathway encircling 1,280-foot Ragged Mountain. The fourth-highest peak on the eastern seaboard is already a trail junkie’s playground, crisscrossed by mountain-biking trails and the Georges Highland Path, which extends to several of the neighboring Camden Hills. Last fall, Coastal Mountains Land Trust bought an easement protecting the watershed surrounding Mirror Lake, which glitters below Ragged’s dramatic western face. The first phase of the Round the Mountain Trail wraps this fall. In the meantime, climb the peak that’s already the hub of the midcoast’s best little trail network. ► Make a moderate 3-mile loop from Camden Snow Bowl ski area along the Red Diamond and Hosmer Brook Trails. Find trailheads for the Georges Highland Path on Rte. 17 (more strenuous) and on Hope Rd. and Barnestown Rd. (more moderate).

SELFIE

The actual summit is unmarked, so we’ll settle for any selfie from atop Ragged Mountain with the ocean visible in the background.