A bridge is just a way to get from point A to point B, but a covered bridge is a shelter, an invitation to linger, to soak up the pastoral surroundings, and (if it’s closed to traffic, anyway) to step inside and shout “hey!” just to see what it sounds like. Maine’s back roads host 14 wooden covered bridges, half of which are retired works of beautiful 19th-century engineering. Take, for instance, the 1872 Sunday River Bridge in Newry, with its curved gable ends and cross braces running along both sides. Or the 1876 Parsonsfield-Porter, a 152-foot double span supported by massive arches. Or the Lovejoy Bridge in Andover, pictured here. Find one that speaks to you (start at coveredbridgemap.com/me), then pack a picnic, head out, and watch the river flow.

SELFIE

Stand with the covered bridge behind you — from the side or, only if it’s safe, at its entrance, so we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.