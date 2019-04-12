Forest Ave Food Crawl

Off-peninsula Portland has Maine’s most diverse mile of cooking.
Portland’s Forest Avenue offers relatively cheap rents and a steady flow of commuter traffic. That’s great for the usual gaggle of tanning salons, liquor stores, and auto shops. But it also presents opportunities for immigrant entrepreneurs to open halal markets, Asian groceries, and a whole mix of restaurants. This mile-long stretch in particular, between a Dunkin’ Donuts and a McDonald’s, hosts take-outs and casual eateries serving up dishes that appear on few, if any, other menus around Maine.
Hover over each location marker to learn more.
<strong>Pierogi</strong></p> <p><em><a href='https://bogushas-polish-restaurant-deli.business.site/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Bogusha’s Polish Restaurant & Deli</a>.</em></p> <p><em>825 Stevens Ave. 207-878-9618.</em></p> <p>The Italians have ravioli, the Chinese have bao, the Japanese have gyoza. The Poles? They have pierogi. Mashed potato and cheese is the classic. Other acceptable fillings include cabbage, mushrooms, and bacon, but nearly anything tastes good tucked into pasta and pan-fried in butter.
<strong>Pabellón Criollo Arepa</strong></p> <p><em><a href='https://www.facebook.com/LuissAreperaGrill/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Luis’s Arepera & Grill</a>.</em></p> <p><em>948 Forest Ave. 207-286-8646.</em></p> <p>Two dishes define Venezuelan cuisine. Pabellón criollo is beef with rice, beans, and plantains. Arepas are tortilla-shaped corn cakes. A heap of pabellón criollo stuffed between arepas is the best of both worlds, equally messy and delicious.
<strong>Khubz</strong></p> <p><em><a href='http://ameerabreadllc.com' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Ameera Bread</a>.</em></p> <p><em>845 Forest Ave. 207-956-7071.</em></p> <p>Typical to the Arabian Peninsula and here made by Iraqi immigrant Ahmed Abbas, khubz lands between the airiness of naan and the firmness of pita. Like great pizza crust, it’s doughy-sweet at the edges, thin and charred in the middle. Best enjoyed with fresh hummus.
<strong>Kho To</strong></p> <p><em><a href='https://thanhthanh2maine.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Thanh Thanh 2</a>. </em></p> <p><em>782 Forest Ave. 207-828-1114.</em></p> <p>A classic Vietnamese dish, kho to works with just about any protein. In Lyly Ho’s kitchen, pork, chicken, or shrimp gets cooked in a pot with melted sugar to caramelize before being bathed in a sweet, herbal sauce that’s perfect for soaking up with rice.
<strong>Khao Mun Gai</strong></p> <p><em><a href='http://www.thaiesaan.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Thai Esaan</a>. </em></p> <p><em>849 Forest Ave. 207-536-0752.</em></p> <p>Variations of this simple-looking, complex-tasting dish are popular — sometimes revered — around Southeast Asia. The chicken is usually poached, but Thai Esaan chef/owner Siwaporn Roberts steams it, then serves it with sticky steamed rice, cucumber, and a soy-and-chili sauce.
<strong>Injera</strong></p> <p><em><a href='http://www.thaiesaan.com/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Mini Mogadishu</a>. </em></p> <p><em>683 Forest Ave. 207-536-0735.</em></p> <p>Across the U.S., Ethiopian restaurants are more common than Somali ones, but Somalis are well represented among Maine’s recent immigrants, and Somali cooking has much in common with its East African neighbor’s, including the spongy, crepe-like bread. Ditch utensils, tear off a piece, and scoop up the stewed veggies.