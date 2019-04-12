Forest Ave Food Crawl

Off-peninsula Portland has Maine’s most diverse mile of cooking.

Portland’s Forest Avenue offers relatively cheap rents and a steady flow of commuter traffic. That’s great for the usual gaggle of tanning salons, liquor stores, and auto shops. But it also presents opportunities for immigrant entrepreneurs to open halal markets, Asian groceries, and a whole mix of restaurants. This mile-long stretch in particular, between a Dunkin’ Donuts and a McDonald’s, hosts take-outs and casual eateries serving up dishes that appear on few, if any, other menus around Maine.

Hover over each location marker to learn more.