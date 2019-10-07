This Cider House Rules!

From behind that bar, the Hoggs dispense some two dozen ciders and, if you’re up for it, an almost evangelical dose of cider education. From Portersfield Cider, in Pownal, comes a knockout Original Dry with seedling apples. Fruit trees are usually grown from grafted stems, not seeds, the Hoggs will tell you, to prevent genetic variation and propagate established varietals. Seedling apples, by contrast, often aren’t great for eating but can produce yummy, complex ciders. Bent Bough Cider, in Newburgh, uses foraged apples, found easily in Maine, to produce a tannic, red-winey cider. High Ridge Farm, in Montville, makes a cider that’s unfiltered and still — that is, not effervescent, so no bubbles get in the way of the bright and melony taste of the fruit.

8-ounce ciders $5–$9; snacks $4–$12. Shots, Shots, Shots!

No, not apple brandy. Instead, a non-alcoholic shot of cider vinegar (in water, to cut the kick) from Lincolnville’s Sewall Orchard, the oldest organic orchard in Maine. Production Notes

Several Maine cider makers let wild yeasts spontaneously ferment their ciders, creating flavors entirely of here — wine drinkers might call it terroir.

For food, the Hoggs offer pintxos, open-face toasts in the style of Spain’s Basque country, where cider has been a specialty for centuries, plus other snacky bites that change with the seasons. In April, they made pistou with wild greens and onion seedlings from their farm. In August, they foraged daylily petals for a tomato salad with smoked eggplant and radicchio.

Of course, not everything’s local. Ciders from away include one from French cider maker Eric Bordelet — an old master, Khris says — another from New Hampshire’s Farnum Hill, and another from Vermont’s Eden Specialty Ciders. The goal is to offer a wide view of the cider world. Still, a plurality of what the Hoggs pour is pressed within a few hours of the bar.

“The way that the list is proportioned reflects a view of where the activity is happening in traditional cider,” Khris explains. Translation: for fans of hard cider, Maine is at the core of the scene.