David Asmussen and Meredith Eilers started Bowdoinham’s Blue Bell Farm in 2013. In winter, when they’re not growing organic produce, their days are all about maintenance and preparation: fixing tools, poring over seed catalogs, pruning trees. Eilers is a partner in a law firm and chairs the board of the Maine Farmland Trust. At the end of a winter workday, Asmussen says, there’s something rewarding about heading to the pantry or freezer for some of last year’s tomatillos. “It’s nice to treat yourself to something you put away,” he says, “ like opening up a little can of summer.”

Follow Blue Bell Farm on Instagram.