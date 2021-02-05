David Spahr calls this dish “Thai, Japanese, Italian Linguini.” It’s a mash-up making use of what’s on hand, a skill Spahr has perfected during some 50 years foraging mushrooms and other wild-sourced foods, some of which he delivers to midcoast restaurant kitchens (along with the peaches he grows on his property in Washington). The author of Edible and Medicinal Mushrooms of New England and Eastern Canada, Spahr says last year was a lousy one for fungi, but he found a lot of oyster mushrooms come fall, which bring an “anise, almond type of aroma” to the dish. Hen of the woods and lion’s mane would be tasty substitutes, he says — and if you weren’t out picking last year, store-bought is fine.

Visit David Spahr’s mushroom-collecting.com for details on identifying and preparing common mushrooms or to inquire about guided Maine mushroom and foraging walks.