Portland Eats Showdown: Old School Versus New

Whether it’s cod, haddock, or halibut, New Englanders have straightforwardly broiled their fish with buttery bread crumbs and served it with a lemon wedge since time immemorial, and that’s still how haddock is done at Becky’s Diner (above). A few wharfs away, also on Commercial Street, Scales is an upmarket place where haddock gets decked out with chanterelles, hakurei turnips, cipollini onions, and fumet cream.